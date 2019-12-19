Robredo hails QC court verdict in 2009 Maguindanao massacre case

(Eagle News) — Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday, Dec. 19, hailed the verdict handed down by a Quezon City court judge in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, saying it was the “most appropriate ending.”

“Pagkatapos ng mahigit isang dekada, nagagalak tayong malaman na nakamtan na ng mga pamilya ng mga biktima ng Ampatuan Massacre ang pinakaasam nating hustisya,” Robredo said in a statement.

Robredo said despite the hardships and the “slow progress” of the case, the verdict gave Filipinos “hope” that justice was still possible within the country’s judicial system.

She said the verdict also “serves as a reminder” to all those at fault that “may panahon din ng pananagutan, kahit minsa’y matagal ang paghihintay.”

“Ang batas at katarungan ay walang pinipiling pangalan, maski na ang mga nasa kapangyarihan,” she said.