Robredo: Filing of quo warranto petition vs ABS-CBN “abuse of power”

(Eagle News)–Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday, Feb. 11, said the Office of the Solicitor General’s filing of a quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN was “abuse of power.”

“Higit sa lahat, tungkol ito sa kapangyarihan: Sino ang magtatakda ng totoo at ng mahalaga? Kapag sinamsam ng gobyerno ang kapangyarihang ito, sinasamsam din nila ang kolektibong tungkulin nating kilatisin ang katotohanan. Taliwas sa karaniwang proseso ng pag-renew ng prangkisa ang nangyayari. Samakatuwid: Pang-aabuso ito ng kapangyarihan,” Robredo said in a statement.

According to Robredo, “kung nagagawa ito sa pinakamakapangyarihang network sa ating bansa, gaano pa katagal para magawa ito sa iba pang mas malilit na network, sa mga pahayagan at istasyon ng radyo, at pati na sa sari-sarili nating mga social media feed, upang madiktahan tayo ng kung ano ang totoo at mahalaga?”

She called on the public, particularly members of Congress, to take part in ensuring freedom of speech.

“Malinaw po ang tawag sa atin ng prinsipyo: Itaguyod ang kalayaan, isulong ang karapatan, at bantayan ang katotohanan,” Robredo said.

In filing the quo warranto petition, Solicitor General Jose Calida said ABS-CBN violated the law when it offered a pay-per-view channel without the necessary permits.

It added the network also violated the constitutional restriction on the foreign ownership of mass media.

ABS-CBN has denied it violated the law.

The Palace has said President Rodrigo Duterte had nothing to do with the filing of the petition.