Robredo camp thanks President Duterte for acknowledging OVP efforts in COVID-19 response

(Eagle News)–The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday April 4, thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for acknowledging her help in the Philippines’ response to the coronavirus disease 2019 emergency.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa pahayag ng Pangulo na hindi kasalanan ang tumulong sa kapwa Pilipino ngayong panahon ng krisis,” Barry Gutierrez, Robredo’s lawyer, said in a statement.

He called on the public for donations for protective equipment and other assistance to doctors, nurses and other frontliners.

“Ipinaalala rin natin sa publiko ang mga ruta ng ating shuttle services, na makikita sa ating Facebook page, pati ang mga dorms natin para sa health workers,” he said.

“Filled to capacity tayo ngayon pero umaasa tayo na kung lalawak pa ang pagtulong ng pribadong sektor, madagdagan natin ang tulong na ating naibibigay. Tuloy pa rin po si VP Leni ngayong araw sa kanyang trabaho sa pangangasiwa ng mga proyekto natin bilang pagresponde sa COVID-19,” he added.

Earlier, the President lauded Robredo for her efforts, and announced the sacking of anti-corruption commissioner Manuelito Luna, who called for a probe into Robredo for “competing” with the government.

The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission distanced itself from Luna’s statement, saying that was his own.

Robredo has dismissed Luna’s statement.