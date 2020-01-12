Robredo: 18 days as ICAD co-chair enough for me to make assessment of drug war

(Eagle News)-For Vice President Leni Robredo, her 18 days as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee Against Illegal Drugs were enough for her to make an assessment of the drug war.

“Napaka-igsi ng 18 days, pero hindi ko sinayang ang 18 days. From the first hour talagang nagtrabaho ako nang husto,” she said in her radio program.

Robredo made the comment after President Rodrigo Duterte said her short stint as ICAD co-chair was not enough for her to say that the drug war was a “massive failure.”

In making the assessment in her report she released after she was fired by Duterte from her post, Robredo said only 1 percent of the drug supply had been arrested.

Duterte fired Robredo after she taunted him to dismiss her if he did not trust her in the first place.

“Pinagbigyan ka na nga, binastos mo pa,” the Palace had said.

Robredo also stood by her report anew, saying she only included information given to her by official agencies.

“Hindi namin isinali sa report ‘yung lahat ng impormasyon na nakuha namin na hindi official, na hindi official ‘yung numbers, o hindi galing sa gobyerno,” she said.