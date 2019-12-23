Rizal, Laguna placed under state of emergency following deaths of 8 people reportedly after drinking “lambanog”

(Eagle News)-Rizal, Laguna has been placed under a state of emergency following the deaths of eight people after reportedly drinking lambanog.

Gov. Ramil Hernandez made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday, Dec.23, a day after over 100 people were also rushed to the hospital for downing the drink.

Hernandez said he has also ordered a ban on the sale of the drink as the police investigate the apparent mass poisoning.

Lambanog is made from coconut.

The problem arises when the drink contains methanol which is produced during the initial fermentation.