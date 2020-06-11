Riyadh labor office suspends operations after several officers, staff members test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will temporarily suspend its operations effective Sunday, June 14.

The Department of Labor and Employment said this was after six of its officers and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Labor Attache Nasser Mustafa said that effective Sunday, all POLO officers and staff will be on a work-from-home arrangement but will still respond to calls, offer consulting services to clients and provide counseling to Overseas Filipino Workers in distress on a 24/7 basis.

“The objective of the temporary suspension is to prevent the escalation of infection among POLO staff and its clients and to allow the conduct of a thorough disinfection of the office premises,” Mustafa said.

An official advisory will be released for the guidance of the transacting public.

Earlier, two POLO staff members tested positive for the virus.

Mustafa said that the six were found to be infected after all 37 POLO personnel underwent testing.