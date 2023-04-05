Ridge of high pressure area extending over N. Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The ridge of a high pressure area is extending over Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible, the weather bureau said.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.