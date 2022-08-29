Ridge of high-pressure area extending over eastern parts of S. Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The ridge of a high pressure area is extending over the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over Bicol region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will also prevail over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Abra, Benguet, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya and Aurora, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

The whole of Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Earlier, PAGASA said it was monitoring a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility located 2680 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.