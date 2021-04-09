Richard Cambe, Revilla’s former aide, dies of stroke at Bilibid

(Eagle News) — Senator Bong Revilla’s former aide who was convicted of plunder in connection with the alleged misuse of the legislator’s pork barrel fund has died.

Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said Richard Cambe, who was committed at the New Bilibid Prison after his conviction in 2018, died past 6 p.m. on Thursday due to a stroke.

“Initial investigation also shows no signs of foul play so far,” Chaclag said.

Apart from Cambe, Janet Lim Napoles, who was reported as the mastermind, was convicted for plunder involving P224.5-million in Priority Development Assistance Funds.

The Sandiganbayan, however, found the prosecution had failed to prove Revilla was guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

He is out on bail on separate graft cases.