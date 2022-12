(Eagle News) — Richard Bachmann is the new Philippine Sports Commission chair.

Bachmann, a former Alaska Aces team governor, will replace Noli Eala, who served at the helm of the commission for over three months.

The Palace has so far not given details about why Eala was replaced.

Bachmann will be joined by Edward Hayco and Olivia Coo in the PSC board.

Bachmann is currently a commissioner of the UAAP and chair of PBA 3×3.