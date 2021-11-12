Rey Bulay appointed Comelec commissioner

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Rey Bulay as one of the Commission on Elections’ commissioners.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Bulay, who was Manila City’s chief prosecutor, will serve his term until Feb. 2, 2027.

Comelec Chair Sheriff Abas welcomed his appointment, noting Bulay’s “vast experience in law enforcement and the pursuit of good governance.”

He is “a timely addition to the COMELEC En Banc especially now that we are in the midst of our preparations for the 2022 national and local elections,” Abas said.

Roque, for his part, expressed confidence Bulay “will ensure the conduct of honest, orderly, credible and peaceful elections.”

“We wish Atty. Bulay all the best in his new assignment,” he added.