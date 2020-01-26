Revilla wants all workplaces to put in place mechanisms vs bullying

(Eagle News)–Senator Bong Revilla has filed a measure requiring all workplaces to put in place mechanisms against bullying.

In filing Senate Bill 1217, Revilla noted that while Congress has already banned bullying in schools, it has yet to enact a similar law covering private and government offices.

“These kinds of acts hamper peace and tranquility in a professional environment and disrupt the delivery of services to the public,” Revilla said.

Under the proposed law, bullying includes abusive behavior, slanderous statements or accusations and cyberbullying.

If signed into law, the offices shall formulate and submit to the Department of Labor and Employment and the Civil Service Commission their anti-bullying policies.

The DOLE and the CSC, the measure said, shall prescribe administrative sanctions for non-compliance with the measure.

Erring non-government offices and business establishments may also suffer the penalty of suspension of their permits to operate for non-compliance.

“This bill seeks to achieve a more peaceful and harmonious professional environment towards a more productive economy,” Revilla said.