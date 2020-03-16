Returning OFWs now allowed to travel to China, except Hubei province

OFWs on first-time deployment to mainland China, students, dependents of OFWs and tourists still banned

(Eagle News)–Overseas Filipino Workers are now allowed to return to China, except to the province of Hubei, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA,Filipino government officials who are on official travel to China are also now allowed to travel there.

OFWs who seek first-time deployment to mainland China, students, dependents of OFWs and tourists are not included in the lifting of the travel ban.

The DFA said the travel ban specifications are regularly reviewed by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The travel ban was imposed as a precaution against the 2019 coronavirus disease.

The Philippines has so far recorded 140 COVID-19 cases, including 12 deaths.