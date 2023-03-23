Retired CA associate justice is new CHR commissioner

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Monina Arevalo-Zenarosa as commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin administered her oath of office on Thursday, March 23.

“Sa kanyang malawak na karanasan sa larangan ng batas at pangangalaga sa karapatang pantao, magiging responsable si CHR Commissioner Zenarosa sa pagpapatupad ng mga karapatan ng lahat ng Pilipino, partikular na ng mga marhinalisado,” the PCO said.

Arevalo-Zenarosa is a retired Court of Appeals associate justice.

The President has so far appointed former Malacañang deputy secretary Richard Palpal-Latoc as CHR chair, and lawyers Beda Epres and Faydah Dumarpa as commissioners.