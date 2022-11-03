Reported fatalities due to “Paeng” now at 150

(Eagle News) — The number of reported fatalities due to “Paeng” has risen to 150.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, of the 150 reported, 94 have been confirmed.

Of the deaths, 63 were reported from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 33 from Calabarzon and 29 from Western Visayas.

Damage to infrastructure was at P2.833 billion.

According to the NDRRMC, “Paeng” left P2.4 billion worth of damage in agriculture.

Bicol Region was the hardest hit, with damage pegged at almost P860 million.

It was followed by Calabarzon with P604 million worth of damage, Central Luzon with over P443 million and Western Visayas with P376 million worth of damage.

“Paeng” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on October 31.