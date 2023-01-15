Reported deaths due to inclement weather since January rise to 20: NDRRMC

(Eagle News)–The number of reported deaths due to the inclement weather since January has risen to 20.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said of the figure, five were in Region 5; six in Region 8; four each in Regions 9 and 10; and one in Region 11.

The number of injured, meanwhile, remains at eight.

Of this figure, four were reported in Region 9 and four in Region 10.

One person remains missing in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

According to the NDRRMC, the number of affected families has reached 133,258, which translates to 552,131 persons.

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the inclement weather in parts of Visayas and Mindanao was due to low pressure areas, the northeast monsoon, and the shear line.