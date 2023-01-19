Reported deaths due to inclement weather in January rise to 33

(Eagle News) — The number of reported fatalities due to inclement weather since January has risen to 33.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said of the number, 11 were reported in Zamboanga, eight in Northern Mindanao, seven in Eastern Visayas, five in Bicol, one in Davao and one in Soccsksargen.

The agency said seven have also been reported missing.

Twelve were reported injured.

Over one million–or 1,678,440 people—were affected in Cagayan, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Western Visayas, Zamboanga, Davao, Soccsksargen, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Damage to agriculture was reported at P414,347,212.

Infrastructure damage, meanwhile, was reported at P206,956,824.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said the inclement weather in January was due to low pressure areas, the shear line and northeast monsoon.