Reported deaths due to heavy rains, floods in Visayas, Mindanao rise to 52

(Eagle News)–Reported deaths due to heavy rains and floods in Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend rose to 52, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said.

According to the NDRRMC, of the number, 26 were reported in Northern Mindanao, nine in Bicol, five in Eastern Visayas, four each in Zamboanga and Davao, three in Caraga, and one in Mimaropa.

Eighteen people, meanwhile, people were also reported missing.

Of the figure, nine were reported in Eastern Visayas, seven in Bicol, and one each in Western Visayas and Zamboanga.

At least 16 were also reported injured.

A total of 640,748 people in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Caraga, and Bangsamoro were also affected.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC said the damage to agriculture due to flooding and other effects of the shear line reached over P243 million.

The damage to infrastructure was reported at over P262 million.