Reported deaths due to heavy rains, floods in Visayas, Mindanao rise to 13

(Eagle News) — The number of reported fatalities due to heavy rains and floods in Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend has risen to 13.

According to the National Disaster Reduction and Management Council, of the 13 reported, seven were reported in Northern Mindanao, three in Bicol, two in Eastern Visayas, and one in Zamboanga.

The NDRRMC said 23 people have been reported missing.

Of these, 12 were reported in Eastern Visayas, eight in Bicol, and three in Northern Mindanao.

Over 100,000–or 166,357 people— in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Mimaropa, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga, and Bangsamoro have also been affected.

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the shear line was affecting Visayas.