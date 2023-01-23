Reported deaths due to bad weather rise to 35: NDRRMC

(Eagle News) — The number of reported deaths due to bad weather since January has increased to 35.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said of this figure, 12 were reported in Zamboanga, eight in Northern Mindanao, seven in Eastern Visayas, six in Bicol, one in Davao and another in Soccsksargen.

Over one million people—or 1,939,860—were affected in Calabarzon, Cagayan, Central Luzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Mimaropa, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Zamboanga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The NDRRMC said damage to agriculture was pegged at P751,967,912.

Damage to infrastructure, meanwhile, is at P276,797,224.

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the bad weather was due to low pressure areas and the northeast monsoon, among others.