Repatriation of Filipinos on board Diamond Princess rescheduled

(Eagle News)–The repatriation of Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess has been rescheduled.

In a statement on Saturday, Feb. 21, the Department of Health’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Infectious Diseases said it had unanimously resolved to tentatively reschedule the repatriation to early next week.

“This is to allow the Japanese health authorities to complete the laboratory testing of the 400-plus Filipino crew members aboard the ship and comply with the established Japanese quarantine protocols,” the task force said.

It also gave the assurance that the Japanese government is working to ensure that appropriate services are being provided to the affected passengers.

“Our Tokyo Embassy is working closely with the Japanese health and foreign ministry to complete the quarantine protocols for the Philippine Government to repatriate our Filipino crew members as soon as possible,” it added.

Earlier , the Palace said over 400 Filipinos on board the ship had expressed willingness to get repatriated.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said they would be repatriated on Sunday.