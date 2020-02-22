Repatriates from Wuhan, China released with clean bill of health after completing 14-day quarantine

(Eagle News)–All repatriated Filipinos from Wuhan, China who were quarantined in the New Clark City have been released after they received a clean bill of health, the government announced on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said 30 Filipino repatriates were quarantined for 14 days.
They were accompanied by five Department of Health medical team members, five DFA response team members, six plane crew members, and three ground personnel who were also released from quarantine.
“We are glad that all our repatriates from China are well and did not exhibit any signs of the COVID-19. Through everyone’s cooperation, we have ZERO infections and ZERO mortalities,” Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III said in a separate statement, adding that a boy was also delivered “healthy and strong at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital.”
The repatriates received certifications of quarantine completion from DOH and were given financial assistance from the DFA, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Department of Social Welfare and Development at their send-off ceremony on Saturday.
In another statement, the Palace lauded the DFA, DOH, and the 10-man Health Emergency Response Team from the DFA and the DOH “for their heroic efforts” to bring back the repatriates.
“We, likewise, thank the local government, as well as the residents, of Capas, Tarlac for their cooperation and understanding in hosting our fellow countrymen during their quarantine period,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.
He said the Office of the President was “confident that the succeeding repatriation efforts will be seamless and will have a similar outcome as we assure that the safety of Filipinos here and abroad remains to be the paramount concern of the government.”
He was referring to the repatriation of Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess who were quarantined off Yokohama, Japan after one of the cruise ship passengers joined a bus tour in Kyushu and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The repatriation of almost 500 Filipinos is expected early next week, as they complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Japan.
They will be quarantined for another 14 days in the New Clark City upon their arrival, the government said.