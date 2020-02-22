Repatriates from Wuhan, China released with clean bill of health after completing 14-day quarantine

(Eagle News)–All repatriated Filipinos from Wuhan, China who were quarantined in the New Clark City have been released after they received a clean bill of health, the government announced on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said 30 Filipino repatriates were quarantined for 14 days.

They were accompanied by five Department of Health medical team members, five DFA response team members, six plane crew members, and three ground personnel who were also released from quarantine.

“We are glad that all our repatriates from China are well and did not exhibit any signs of the COVID-19. Through everyone’s cooperation, we have ZERO infections and ZERO mortalities,” Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III said in a separate statement, adding that a boy was also delivered “healthy and strong at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital.”