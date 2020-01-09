Remains of OFW killed in Kuwait arrive in PHL

(Eagle News)-The remains of the Overseas Filipino Worker killed in Kuwait have arrived in the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the remains of Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende, who was reportedly killed by her employer’s wife last month, arrived on Wednesday afternoon.

The employer and the suspect are in jail, as authorities pursue a case against them.

The DFA said it has hired a lawyer in Kuwait for the Villavende family to ensure that justice is served.

The department said it has also provided the family with financial assistance of P100,000 to help defray the costs of the funeral expenses.

“The DFA will continue to provide legal and other appropriate assistance on this until justice is served and perpetrators are punished,” the DFA said.

The Philippines imposed a deployment ban on newly hired household service workers to Kuwait following Villavende’s death.

Last year, the country imposed a total OFW deployment ban to the Middle Eastern country after the body of Joanna Demafelis was found in a freezer there.

The ban was lifted following the signing between the two countries of a pact on the protection of OFWs.