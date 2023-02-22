Red tide toxin beyond regulatory limit found in Masbate, other areas: BFAR

(Eagle News) — Toxic red tide beyond the regulatory limit has been detected in parts of Masbate, Capiz, and other areas.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said the paralytic shelfish poison, as toxic red tide is also known, was found specifically in shellfish collected from the following:

coastal waters of Milagros in Masbate

coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol

coastal waters of Panay, President Roxas, and Pilar in Capiz

San Pedro Bay in Samar

Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas shown above are NOT SAFE for human consumption,” BFAR said.

BFAR said, however, that it is safe to eat fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs “provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.”

Meanwhile, BFAR said Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte is now free of toxic red tide.