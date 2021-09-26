Red tide alert raised over some coastal areas in Visayas, Mindanao: BFAR

(Eagle News) — Three areas in Visayas and Mindanao tested positive for paralytic shellfish poison or toxic red tide that exceeds regulatory limit, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said.

According to BFAR, the shellfish and alamang (krill) collected from the following coastal waters are not safe for consumption as a result:

Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur

BFAR said fish, squids shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.

The bureau said the coastal waters of Milagros in Masbate; Carigara Bay in Leyte; and Murcielagos Bay in Zamboanga del Norte are now free of the toxic red tide.

The coastal waters of Las Pinas, Paranaque, Navotas, Bulacan, Bataan, among others, remain free from red tide, BFAR said.