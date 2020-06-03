Recoveries climb to 4,153 as COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 19,748

Of 751 cases reported today, 221 are “fresh cases,” DOH says

(Eagle News) — Recoveries climbed to 4153 after the Department of Health reported 90 more today, June 3.

According to the DOH, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has also reached 19748, including the 751 cases reported on this day.

Of the 751, the DOH said 221 were “fresh cases,” which means test results were released to the patient within the last three days.

Of the 221, 68 came from Metro Manila, 102 from Region 7, and 51 from other areas.

The remaining 530 cases of the 751, the DOH said, are late cases, or cases where test results were released to patients four days ago or more.

Of the 530 late cases, the DOH said 174 came from Metro Manila, 240 from Region 7, 105 from other areas, and 11 from repatriates.

The death toll stands at 974, with the eight new deaths reported.

Majority of cases mild: DOH

According to the DOH, of the 13,969 active cases, only 0.4 percent or 60 cases were severe cases; and 0.1 percent or 19 cases were critical.

Majority, or 93.7 percent which is equivalent to 13,095 cases, were mild cases; while 5.7 percent or 795 cases were asymptomatic.

The Philippines is under a community quarantine, although in varying levels.

Metro Manila, for instance, is under a general community quarantine, where some industries are allowed to operate.

Public transportation, however, is still limited.