Reblocking, repair of portions of some NCR roads ongoing until April 3: MMDA

(Eagle News)–The Department of Public Works and Highways is performing reblocking and repairs of portions of the following roads until April 3, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said.

– C5 Road SB between Lanuza Avenue and Green Valley Footbridge, Barangay Ugong, Pasig (truck lane)

– C5 Road after elevated U-turn slot (3rd lane from island), Pasig

-Edsa southbound near Estrella Street and near Ayala Avenue, Makati

– Edsa northbound near MRT Buendia station, Makati (innermost lane)

– Edsa southbound in front of Unioil and before Bansalangin Street, Quezon City (outer lane/1st lane from sidewalk)

– Edsa southbound before Dario Bridge and in front of Lemon Square building, Quezon City (outer lane)

– Luzon Avenue northbound flyover to Congressional Avenue Extension, Quezon City (inner lane)

– Commonwealth Avenue westbound Doña Carmen Street to Odigal Street (4th lane from center) and Riverside Street (1st lane from center), Quezon City

– Edsa northbound from Mahal Kita Hotel to Taft Avenue (2nd lane from island)

– A. Bonifacio Avenue southbound corner Sgt. Rivera, Quezon City (first lane from sidewalk)

– C5 Service Road southbound lane, Bagong Ilog before stoplight going to Pasig Boulevard Extension, Pasig City (portions of first and second lanes)

The affected lanes will be passable starting 5 a.m. on Monday, April 3.

Motorists were advised to take alternative routes.