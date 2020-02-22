Reblocking of some M. Manila roads scheduled until Monday

(Eagle News)–Road reblocking activities are scheduled in parts of Metro Manila until Monday, Feb. 24.

The Department of Public Works and Highways said the reblocking in the following roads started at 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21:

SOUTHBOUND:

1. A. Bonifacio Ave. 11th Ave. to Sgt. Rivera St. (3rd lane from sidewalk)

2. EDSA Guzent to Roosevelt Ave. (3rd lane from sidewalk)

3. EDSA approach B of P. Tuazon flyover to approach A. of Boni Serrano flyover (3rd lane from MRT Line)

WESTBOUND:

4. General Luis St. Samote St. to SB Road

5. Elliptical Road from Kalayaan Ave. to Maharlika St. (4th lane from outer sidewalk)

NORTHBOUND:

6. EDSA QC after Aurora Blvd. to New York St. (3rd lane from sidewalk)

All affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, February 24.

Meanwhile, portions of C-5 cor. Eagle St., along Julia Vargas, and of Pasig Blvd. will be closed by 10 p.m. tonight and will be passable by 4 a.m. on Monday.

This is to give way to the construction of Manila Water’s main sewer network, the DPWH said.