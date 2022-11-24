Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci, Jr. assumes post as Navy Chief

(Eagle News) — Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. is the new Flag Officer In Command of the Philippine Navy.

Adaci assumed his new post on Thursday, Nov. 24, replacing Rear Admiral Caesar Bernard Valencia who was the acting chief.

In his speech, Adaci said under his leadership, the modernization of the Navy’s defense forces would continue.

“At the same, time we will raise the aptitude of our personnel according to their fields of specialization by harmonizing policy differences,” he said.

He said he would also “push for the continuation of existing international engagements..

He would also “work towards expanding our cooperation with regional navies of course aligned with our foreign policy direction.”

Armed Forces chief Lieutenant General Bartolome Bacarro attended the change of command ceremony.