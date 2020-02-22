Raptors host young Suns, keep Toronto streak alive

By Zharita Sese

EBC Southern Ontario Bureau

TORONTO, CANADA (Eagle News) — On Friday night the Toronto Raptors dawned their black and gold “Welcome Toronto” jersey and hosted the young Phoenix Suns for their first game back since the All-Star break.

The Raptors were looking to get back on track as they entered the break winning 15 of their last 16 games. Meanwhile the Suns’ star, Devin Booker, was riding a high from his first appearance as an NBA All-Star and was looking to lead his team to a victory over the defending champions.

Coming into the first game after the break, there were concerns of a sluggish return but the Raptors did not shy away from the opportunity to improve their record. Toronto dominated right from tip-off and there was no slowing them down. By the half, Toronto had a 24-point lead and kept the Suns to just 35% shooting. By the end of 48 minutes, the Raptors proved to be too much for the Suns as Toronto claimed a victory, 118-101.

Just as it has been throughout the season, this win was a collective effort from both the starters and the bench. Even with 22 turnovers, the Raptors shot 52% from the field and had 14-made three pointers.

Even with big man, Marc Gasol still side-lined, unsuspecting players made up for his absence on the boards. Undersized guard, Fred VanVleet, provided 7 rebounds for his team while contributing 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting. But it was Mr. All-Star Stater, Pascal Siakam, who led his team to victory. Siakam finished the night with 37 points in 38 minutes and shot 63.1% from the field.

Honourable mention goes to the young core of the Suns who rallied late in the fourth to make it competitive. The duo of Booker and Deandre Ayton combined for 38 points in hopes of completing the comeback for their team but the champion pedigree of the Raptors proved to be too much for the budding Suns team.

Now with a win over the Phoenix Suns, the Raptors improve their record to 41-15 and continue their chase of the Milwaukee Bucks who sit atop the league with the best record.

With only 26 games left until playoffs, there is no doubt that the Raptors will continue to play their hearts out for the opportunity to defend their title.

(Eagle News Service)