Raps to be filed vs person behind MRT-3 rock-throwing incident

(Eagle News) — Charges are set to be filed against the person who hurled a rock at a Metro Rail Transit-3 coach on Sunday, Nov. 21, injuring a passenger.

According to the MRT-3, the charges to be filed against 29-year-old Lester Rodriguez include one for malicious mischief.

Rodriguez, the MRT-3 said, was arrested at 9 p.m. on Sunday, after he was positively identified by two witnesses as the one who threw the rock at the MRT-3 coach hours before, at 6:51 a.m.

He is now detained in the Pasay City Substation 4.

The rock thrown while the train was at Taft Ave. station broke a window and hurt a 51-year-old passenger.

The passenger was later brought to the San Juan De Dios Hospital at Pasay for further medical attention.

The MRT-3 earlier said steps will be taken to ensure the incident does not happen again.