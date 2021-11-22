Featured News, Metro

Raps to be filed vs person behind MRT-3 rock-throwing incident

Posted by Kaye Fe on
This picture from Transportation Secretary Art Tugade’s Facebook page shows the broken window and the rock reportedly hurled at it on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021./DOTr Secretary Art Tugade FB/

(Eagle News) — Charges are set to be filed against the person who hurled a rock at a Metro Rail Transit-3 coach on Sunday, Nov. 21, injuring a passenger.

According to the MRT-3, the charges to be filed against 29-year-old Lester Rodriguez include one for malicious mischief.

Rodriguez, the MRT-3 said, was arrested at 9 p.m. on Sunday, after he was positively identified by two witnesses as the one who threw the rock at the MRT-3 coach hours before, at 6:51 a.m.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

He is now detained in the Pasay City Substation 4.

The rock thrown while the train was at Taft Ave. station broke a window and hurt a 51-year-old passenger.

The passenger was later brought to the San Juan De Dios Hospital at Pasay for further medical attention.

The MRT-3 earlier said steps will be taken to ensure the incident does not happen again.

 

Related Posts