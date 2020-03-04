Raps filed vs Greenhills hostage-taker

(Eagle News)–Criminal charges were filed on Wednesday, March 4, against the dismissed guard who took hostage several people in a mall in San Juan.

The police said charges for frustrated murder, serious illegal detention, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and illegal possession of explosive and incendiary device were filed against Alchie Paray, who is in police custody.

He was subdued as he was holding a press conference after holding hostage at least 50 people many of them employees of V-mall in Greenhills.

The charges were filed before the San Juan Prosecutors Office.

Earlier, national police chief Archie Gamboa defended the decision to allow Paray to hold a press conference, calling it a tactical move.