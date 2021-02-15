Raps filed vs 6 Boracay tourists over forged COVID-19 test results

(Eagle News) — The Department of Tourism has filed a complaint against six tourists from Manila who present forged COVID-19 test results to get to Boracay.

In a statement, the DOT said the six, who were caught in January, were charged for falsification of public documents.

Of the six, three were found to be COVID-19-positive.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat also welcomed the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s directive for forgers of COVID-19 test results to be prosecuted.

The DILG gave the directive to the Philippine National Police.

“In anticipation of the further relaxation of regulations governing inter and intra-regional movements, the LGUs (local government units) should be prepared to address an increase in the number of applications and visits. Enforcement is key and we must all do our share in keeping Boracay safe,” she said.