DILG to PNP: Arrest, prosecute those who fake RT-PCR test results

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the Philippine National Police to arrest and prosecute people who fake RT-PCR test results.

“This is a crime and is punishable under our law,” DILG officer-in-charge Bernard Florece Jr. said in a statement.

He also warned those planning to fake their test results, noting that “sisiguraduhin po namin na makukulong kayo.”

He cited an incident when six Metro Manila residents were barred from entering Boracay for faking RT-PCR tests, with three of them eventually testing positive for COVID-19.

Had the three residents been allowed entry into Boracay, “mas malaking problema, mas madami pang madadamay sa kalokohan ninyo,” he said.

“Huwag po tayong matigas ang ulo. Magpa-test po tayo para sa kabutihan ninyo, ng inyong pamilya, at ng lahat,” he said.