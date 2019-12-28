Rainshowers forecast in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)-Rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms as the tail-end of a cold front affects extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon, on the other hand, will have

cloudy skies with rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Flash floods and landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.