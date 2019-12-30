Rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said this was due to the easterlies affecting the country.

Flash floods and landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The eastern sections of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong

winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.