Rains to prevail over NCR, other parts of PHL as “Fabian,” “Cempaka” continue to enhance southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) — Rains will prevail over parts of the Philippines, including over Metro Manila, as Typhoon “Fabian” and Severe Tropical Storm “Cempaka” located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, apart from Metro Manila, the following areas will experience the monsoon rains in the next 24 hours:

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Cavite

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro,

the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands)

PAGASA said so far, “Fabian” was estimated 740 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 160 kph.

It is moving west southwestward at 10 kph, and is expected to continue doing so until July22, westward for the remainder of tomorrow through July 23, then generally northwestward for the remainder of Friday towards the end of the forecast period.

The weather bureau said due to the unpredictability of the typhoon’s track afterwards, Signal No. 1 may be raised over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

“Fabian” is forecast to further intensify and reach its peak intensity of 155 kph on Thursday evening, but is not expected to directly bring heavy rainfall into the country.