Rains to prevail as “Fabian,” “Cempaka” continue to enhance southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) –Rains will still prevail over parts of the Philippines as Typhoon “Fabian” and Tropical Depression “Cempaka” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the rains are expected over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands).

PAGASA said “Fabian” was so far located 655 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

It is moving westward at 10 kph, and will move generally westward until Friday, west northwestward by Friday afternoon, then northwestward by Saturday morning.

PAGASA said Batanes and Babuyan Islands may still be placed under Signal No. 1.

In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands, and the western seaboard of Palawan (including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands) and Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands).

PAGASA said moderate to rough seas will also prevail over the eastern and the rest of the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.