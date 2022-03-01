Rains in parts of Mindanao expected on Tuesday, March 1

(Eagle News) — Rains are expected in parts of Mindanao on Tuesday, March 1.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, moderate to at times heavy rains are expected in Bukidnon (Valencia, San Fernando, Quezon, Don Carlos, Dangkagan, Kadingilina, Kitaotao, Kibawe) and Agusan del Sur (Talacogon, La Paz, San Luis, Propseridad, San Franciscom Bunawan, Trento and Sta. Josefa) due to the trough of a low pressure area and easterlies affecting the country.

PAGASA said Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Baganga, Caraga, Manay, Tarragona), Davao de Oro (Nabunturan, Monkayo, Compostela, NewBataan, Maragusan), Davao del Norte (Talaingod, San Isidro, Sto. Tomas, New Corella, Tagum), and a portion of Davao City may also experience moderate to at times heavy rains with possible lightning and strong winds.

Bukidnon, (Valencia, San Fernando, Quezon, Don Carlos, Dangkagan, Kadingilan, Kitaotao, Kibawe) and Agusan del Sur (Talacogon, La Paz, San Luis, Prosperidad, San Francisco, Bunawan, Trento, Sta. Josefa) may also have the same conditions.

The public and the disaster risk reduction management councils concerned were advised to monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory.