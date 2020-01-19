Rains forecast in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country today, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

In its recent advisory, PAGASA said Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting parts of Luzon.

PAGASA said Ilocos region and the rest of Central Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan and Capiz will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms because of the tail-end of a cold front affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Palawan, Mindanao, and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.