Rains forecast in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)-Rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 3.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Maguindanao, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi Tawi will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Southern Mindanao.

PAGASA said Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Marinduque, and Oriental Mindoro

will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front affecting Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas.

Flash floods or landslides in high risk areas during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Aurora, PAGASA said, wil have cloudy skies with scattered light rains due to the northeast monsoon, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon

will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Occasional to frequent gusts especially in mountainous and coastal areas are possible.

Palawan, Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized

thunderstorms.