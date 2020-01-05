Rains forecast in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)-Rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region, Romblon and Marinduque will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front

affecting Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered light rains as the northeast monsoon affects the rest of Northern Luzon.

Palawan and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.