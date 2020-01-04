Rains forecast in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 4.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front affecting Eastern Visayas.

Flash floods or landslides in high risk areas during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, both due to the northeast monsoon.

Palawan and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said this was due to localized thunderstorms.