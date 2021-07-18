Rains expected over Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan as “Fabian,” LPA enhance southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) — “Fabian” is moving slowly over the Philippine Sea while maintaining its strength.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said while “Fabian” is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall into the country, it, together with the low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is expected to continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

As a result, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, and Bataan will experience monsoon rains in the next 24 hours.

PAGASA said “Fabian” is expected to move north northwestward and will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

The weather bureau said “Fabian” may reach the severe tropical storm category by tomorrow afternoon.

It is likely to reach the typhoon category by Tuesday evening and reach a peak intensity of 140 kph.