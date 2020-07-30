Rains expected in parts of the country due to LPA, southwest monsoon

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country today, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, the rains in Palawan and Occidental Mindoro are due to the southwest monsoon affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, while the cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Western Visayas are from both the southwest monsoon and the low pressure area 50 km west of Iba, Zambales.

The rest of Visayas, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

In Northern Luzon, the weather bureau said light to moderate rains are being experienced over Babuyan Islands, Calayan, Camiguin, Dalupiri, Fuga, Cagayan, Northern Isabela, Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal and Tabuk City), and Mountain Province (Paracelis) which may persist for two to three hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, which will have moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over the Visayas, which will have slight to moderate seas.