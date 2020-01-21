Rains expected in parts of PHL today, Jan. 22

(Eagle News)-Rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 22.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects the Philippines.

Intermittent gusts especially in coastal and mountainous areas are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The whole country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.