Rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country today, July 31.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said monsoon rains will be experienced over Oriental Mindoro, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are also expected over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Romblon and Marinduque, and the Visayas.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail in these areas, which will have moderate to rough seas.

Strong winds will prevail over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, which will have rough to very rough seas.