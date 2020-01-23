Rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 23.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstoms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Luzon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.