Rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)-Rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 20, due to the northeast monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, and Davao Oriental will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Intermittent gusts especially in coastal and mountainous areas are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, according to PAGASA.

The eastern section of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.