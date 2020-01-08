Rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 9.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao

PAGASA said the rest of Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will experience partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas, which will have moderate to rough seas.

Moderate winds from the northeast will also prevail over the rest of Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, which, on the other hand, will have moderate seas.